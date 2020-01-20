A 10-Point Plan for (Without Being Overwhelmed)

Warning Signs of a Heart Attack

A heart attack is common in people who are sixty years or more, suffer from diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol or they are overweight. You should take care of your heart know the signs of heart attack to help those around you if not yourself, but such emergencies can happen when you are alone. Here are the signs of a heart attack.

Chest discomforts are part of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Some people do not experience pain in the chest when they get a heart attack. The pain occurs when you are doing something or resting it will last for more than a few minutes. Heart attack patients describe the chest discomfort as something heavy has been placed on your chest or a burning or a pinching feeling. Call 911 if the pain does not go away after a few minutes.

Some people had reported having experienced nausea, heartburns, stomach pains or indigestion before they got heart attacks. These signs are experienced more in females than males.

Sharp pain may spread to the arm. The pain will start from the chest and spread outwards to the arm. You should not be too worried if the pain is on the right arm because heart attack causes pain in the left arm where the heart is located.

You may experience a lightheaded feeling or dizziness. Sometimes the signs are caused by fatigue, poor eating, and sleeping habits or even due to pregnancy. Check if you feel like passing out or losing balance when you stand up too fast. The unsteadiness is combined with shortness of breath or discomforts in the chest because your blood pressure will be too low for the heart to pump and supply adequate oxygen to the rest of the body parts.

Sinus, cold or muscular infections cause throat or jaw pain. Do not assume the jaw or throat pain because the pain will spread to these organs too in case of a heart attack.

You will feel fatigued suddenly without participating in tasks that require at of energy. You may feel tired for days. Visit your doctor for further diagnosis because it may be a sign of heart disease.

You should not postpone seeing the doctor if you have an irregular heartbeat. You need to visit the doctor if your heartbeat is faster or slower than average since it only skips a bit when you are excited or nervous, but that will last for a few minutes. The heart will race if you do not sleep enough or you are addicted to coffee. The condition is called atrial fibrillation, and it is treatable.

Why Aren’t As Bad As You Think

A 10-Point Plan for (Without Being Overwhelmed)