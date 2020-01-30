Case Study: My Experience With

Benefits of Crypto Currency Trading

In the business world, there are different modes of payment that are used for payment. It is essential that you pay the products and services that have been published by the company to ensure that the business cycle is complete for both parties. Back in the days, most companies accepted cash or credit cards. As technology evolves, there are new methods of payment that has emerged such as crypto currency. Even though this new method of payment has emerged, most businesses have not yet accepted the use of these payment services in their business. There are some criminal’s activities that have adopted the use of this mode of debt which has made people have bad relations to this method of payment. The reason as to why people link this mode of payment to criminal activities is because the criminals require ransom through this mode of payment. Even though the method of payment is related to illegal activities, there are lots of benefits that come with this method of payment.

When it comes to business transactions there are middlemen that are involved. The intermediaries will ensure that all the goods and services that you offer get to your customers. The old methods of payment made business owners incur a loss. Once the intermediary is paid for their services, this will result in less profit for the business. With crypto currency, there is no involvement of middlemen. This means that as a business person, you shall earn total profit from the business that you have conducted. Transfer of assets from one person to another through the crypto currency is more comfortable. In every transfer of assets, there is the need for a third party. The third party will ensure that everything is conducted in an open way. Unlike other transactions, the transfer of assets requires minimal time. Conducting transfers are much more confidential when done in this modern method of transactions.

It is much easy to submit documents for the purpose of text when it comes to conventional methods of transaction. Negotiating between clients is very easy, and each transaction process is known to have a unique structure. Traditional methods of operations involve a lot of fees for every sale conducted. For such transactions to go through, you shall be faced with the loss of a significant amount. Crypto currency has fewer fees incurred when you conduct transactions of any kind. There are situations that such transaction costs do not apply.

