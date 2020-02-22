Looking On The Bright Side of

The Advantage of Oil Country Tubular Goods

The oil and gas industry played an important role in economic growth and also considered the most valuable component in the world. Generally, gas and oil are extremely needed in various industries such as transportation, power generations, manufacturing, and industrial productions. In this situation, oil and gas exploration companies need quality material to carry out the drilling operation, and OCTG will take a part of it. Oil country tubular goods or OCTG in short, is a unification of different materials for tubular products such as casing, production tubing, and drill pipe that is very essential in drilling operation of oil and gas wells.

The demand for oil country tubular goods for drilling continues to be in high persistence as the exploration of the fossilized fuel continues to increase globally. As long as the exploration of oil and gas continues to soar, the demand for the supply of OCTG is also in progress. And even if the world is always looking for alternatives to fossilized fuel, the market of oil and gas remains in great demand in lieu of suitable substitutes. Furthermore, these fossilized fuels are not only for the purpose of heating and cooling schemes, but also fundamental in any manufacturing production lines that are very imperative to our lives. Here are some reasons why it is important to use oil country tubular goods.

Durability, it is very important to any material used in oil and gas drilling operation to have a durable casing. The casing can be benefited by these OCTG, because it carries a dead weight, the casing should possess a high component of axial tensions. In addition, the casing that is used in the drilling must have a durable substance that can withstand both internal fluid pressure and external pressure from any circumstances that may result in damages. Drill pipes and tubes used in the drilling must possess the extremely high-pressure quality to avoid cracks while in operation. The strength of these materials used in expelling the fluid must be engineered as seamless pipes to withstand the high torque of drilling. In addition, they should have uniformity in shape and strong axial tension to avoid the possibility of a weak system.

OCTG material and all its products used in the gas and oil drilling extraction must be resistant to any corrosion, especially to any unfavorable conditions. A material that is exposed profoundly to chemical processes would be a common reaction to metal, and OCTG is resistant to deterioration or corrosion. A strategic choice of material to prevent the deterioration process must be attained with the use of non-corrosive material. OCTG are made of selective material that can resist cracking, and this advantage some of the oil and gas explorers to increase productivity. High tensile stress and corrosion that is infused in hydrogen sulfide and water is the basic result of sulfide stress cracking. This phenomenon is highly typical to high strength steel, but not on the OCTG. To prevent the sulfide stress cracking, a heat treatment process is applied, thus, the welding process which is common in the pipe connection will play an important role to eliminate the effect.

There’s a lot of techniques used in the process to make OCTG end product strong and durable, like heat treatment and alloying. Any products that are used for oil and gas drilling cannot be made out of the conventional manufacturing process alone. OCTG is specially made for critical tasks to conform to high-quality performance. Furthermore, OCTG is made to the highest standards of quality, strength, and durability. It resists further distraction from possible cracks that resulted in oil spills that contribute to environmental health hazards. Moreover, most of the companies will see to it that the importance of these products to the oil industry needs the highest standards of quality products for the operations. Indeed, the benefits of OCTG will still be an important role in providing quality oil and gas drilling material and provide the whole population continuous supply of oil.

